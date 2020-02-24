Cargill Signs 70,000 SF Industrial Lease in South Florida

HIALEAH, FLA. — Cargill has signed a 70,000-square-foot industrial lease within Building E in Beacon Logistics Park in Hialeah. The industrial park will span 1.3 million square feet upon completion. A joint venture between Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate is developing the 146,021-square-foot Building E, which features a non-shared truck court and a building depth of 160 feet with a 60-foot speed bay. The Minnesota-based meat and grain supplier is the first tenant to sign a lease within the property, which is situated at NW 145th Place and NW 107th Avenue, 23 miles northwest of downtown Miami. RLC Architects designed the industrial park, and Rycon Construction Inc. is the general contractor for Building E.