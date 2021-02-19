REBusinessOnline

Cargoquin Signs 118,842 SF Industrial Sublease in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — Logistics and foreign trade services firm Cargoquin Inc. has signed a 118,842-square-foot industrial sublease at 810 Nafta Blvd. in the South Texas city of Laredo. Matthew Boltz, Trace Elrod, Garrett Gibbons Jr., Chris Mason, John Beach, Reggie Beavan III, Andy Iversen, Jack Brewer and Chris Mathis of Newmark represented the sublandlord, SL Source Logistics Laredo LLC, in the lease negotiations. Forum CRE represented the subtenant.

