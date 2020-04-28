Caribbean Grocer Signs 800 SF Retail Lease in Milford, Connecticut
MILFORD, CONN. — Ethnic grocer Caribbean Corner Store LLC has signed an 800-square-foot retail lease in Milford, a western suburb of New Haven. The property is located at 225 Research Drive, a redeveloped warehouse constructed in 1988.. Bill Clark of The Geenty Group represented Caribbean Corner Store in the lease negotiations. Clark also represented the landlord, D’Amato Investments LLC.
