BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Caribou Coffee has signed a lease to open as the inaugural tenant at a new mixed-use development in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. The project is a redevelopment of a former Pepino’s restaurant and a tax preparation office located at the intersection of Capitol and Calhoun roads. Construction is underway, and Caribou Coffee is slated to open this summer. Bill Quinlivan of Colliers | Wisconsin is marketing the property for lease.