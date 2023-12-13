Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Caribou Industries to Develop Mixed-Use Property in Downtown Santa Ana, California

by Amy Works

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Caribou Industries has pulled $5.6 million in building permits and executed a disposition and development agreement with the City of Santa Ana to begin construction on 3rd & Broadway Promenade, a mixed-use project in downtown Santa Ana.

Located in the southeastern suburbs of Los Angeles, 3rd & Broadway Promenade will feature a 16-story multifamily building, a 10-story hotel and an event center. The residential component will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans and 198 secured homeowner garages. The three-star hotel will feature 75 guest rooms, a rooftop conference facility, restaurant, bar and more than 13,500 square feet of retail and residential space. Additionally, 3rd & Broadway Promenade will feature a 204-space parking structure for the public.

Construction is slated to begin in second-quarter 2024. Gensler is serving as architect for the project.

