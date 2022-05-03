Carlisle to Open Hyatt-Branded Hotel at One Beale Development in Downtown Memphis

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

Situated along Memphis’ famous Beale Street and the Mississippi River, Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will anchor Carlisle’s $200 million One Beale mixed-use development.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Carlisle Corp. plans to open the first Caption by Hyatt-flagged hotel this summer in downtown Memphis. Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will anchor Carlisle’s $200 million One Beale mixed-use development, which includes three Hyatt-branded hotels and the new Renasant Convention Center. Memphis Business Journal reports that the new hotel’s development costs hovered around $41 million.

Situated along Memphis’ famous Beale Street and the Mississippi River, the upscale select-service hotel will be integrated into the historic main building of Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, which is one of the longest-running businesses in the city. The historic building will house the hotel’s ground and second floors, and a new 136-room tower will rise above and give guests views of the river and Memphis skyline.

Designed by HBG Design, the hotel will feature dual entrances and an all-day, multi-functional lounge space dubbed Talk Shop that will include a coffee shop, cocktail lounge, workstations and sundries market on the inside and a patio and beer garden with fire pits on the outside. Hyatt Hotels Corp. collaborated with Union Square Hospitality Group on the Talk Shop concept.

Hyatt plans to expand the Caption by Hyatt brand to China and Japan in the next few years. According to Commercial Appeal, the Hyatt Centric hotel opened at One Beale last year and work will soon begin on the Grand Hyatt.