Carlsen Investments Divests of 63,206 SF Office Building in Gold River, California

eHealth Inc. occupies the 63,206-square-foot office building located at 11919 Foundation Place in Gold River, Calif.

GOLD RIVER, CALIF. — Carlsen Investments has completed the disposition of Gold Pointe Corporate Center Building E, an office property located at 11919 Foundation Place in Gold River. Davies Torrance Trust acquired the property for $14.3 million.

eHealth Inc. occupies the 63,206-square-foot property, which Panattoni Development Co. built in 2003. Building E is part of the larger Gold Pointe Corporate Center, which totals five buildings and 455,000 square feet. Campus amenities include a fitness center, bike lockers, showers and an on-site café.

Randy Getz of CBRE’s Sacramento office represented the seller, while Steve Tyrrell of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.