Carlyle Signs 40,542 SF Office Lease at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Carlyle has signed a 40,542-square-foot office lease at 340 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The global investment and financial services firm has leased the entire eighth floor of the 745,312-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1928, for 10 years. Steve Rotter and Joe Messina of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Matthew Astrachan, Cynthia Wasserberger and Dan Turkewitz, also with JLL, represented the landlord, RXR.