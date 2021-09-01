REBusinessOnline

CarMax to Open Technology Innovation Center, Auction Facility, CEC in Dallas Area

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

PLANO AND HUTCHINS, TEXAS — CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) will open a new technology innovation center at Granite Park in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano, a move that is expected to create about 200 new jobs. The square footage and expected opening date of the center were not disclosed. In addition, the Richmond-based used vehicle retailer will open an 11-acre auction facility in Hutchins, located south of Dallas. CarMax expects to hire about 25 people at the auction house and to begin hosting virtual events by October. Lastly, the company will launch a new customer experience center (CEC) to serve its Dallas-area customers. This initiative will result in the hiring of about 75 remote positions, resulting in total employment growth of about 300 jobs. In addition to its more than 220 stores, CarMax’s corporate footprint includes its headquarters in Richmond; CarMax Auto Finance in Atlanta; and CEC locations in Atlanta, Phoenix, Richmond, Raleigh and Kansas City.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews