Carmel Partners Buys 209-Unit Multifamily High-Rise in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Vela-on-the-Park-Stamford

Vela on the Park in Stamford totals 209 units. The property sits directly across from Mill River Park, a 26-acre green space.

STAMFORD, CONN. — California-based investment firm Carmel Partners has purchased Vela on the Park, a 209-unit multifamily high-rise in Stamford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The 19-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, pet spa, arcade, media center and a resident lounge. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Kevin O’Hearn of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between an affiliate of regional developer Trinity Financial Inc. and Boston-based Berkshire Residential Investments, in the transaction.

