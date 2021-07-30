REBusinessOnline

Carmel Partners Divests of 403-Unit The Henry Multifamily Complex in Denver

The-Henry-Denver-CO

Located in Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood, The Henry features 403 apartments, a fitness center, swimming pool and spa, co-working space and a 3,400-squar-foot bicycle repair and locker space. (Image courtesy of Carmel Partners)

DENVER — Carmel Partners has arranged the sale of The Henry, an apartment community located at 201 Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Carmel Partners was the developer, builder and owner of The Henry, which opened in October 2018. Situated on four acres, the community features 403 apartments, a courtyard with resort-style pool and spa, alfresco dining areas, co-working space, a fitness center, yoga studio and a 3,400-square-foot bicycle repair and locker space.

At the time of sale, The Henry was 96 percent occupied.

