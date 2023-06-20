Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
VOX at Cumulus features 910 apartment and townhome units, as well as 100,000 square feet of retail space, in Los Angeles.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailWestern

Carmel Partners Opens 910-Unit VOX at Cumulus Apartments in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Carmel Partners has completed the development of VOX at Cumulus, a 14-acre mixed-use community on the site of the former Cumulus radio station towers in Los Angeles. 

VOX at Cumulus features 910 apartment and townhome units, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plants. The property also offers 100,000 square feet of retail space anchored by a Whole Foods Market. 

The project development team also included TCA Architects (architects), DCI (structural engineering), AMPAM (plumbing), PSOMAS (civil), DFDA (mechanical), Seal Electric (electrical) and MLA (landscaping).

You may also like

Whitestone Acquires Arcadia Towne Center in Phoenix for...

California Landmark Receives $24.6M Refinancing for Woodlark Residences...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6M Sale of Mountain...

CBRE Brokers Office Leases at Ygnacio Center in...

The Future of Downtown LA’s Food and Beverage Industry

Borrowers Looking to Debt Funds in a Nervous...

Merritt Properties Begins Construction on 750,000 SF Industrial...

Buc-ee’s to Expand to Virginia With New 75,000...

Praedium Group Acquires 348-Unit Multifamily Community in Lantana,...