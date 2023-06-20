Carmel Partners Opens 910-Unit VOX at Cumulus Apartments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Carmel Partners has completed the development of VOX at Cumulus, a 14-acre mixed-use community on the site of the former Cumulus radio station towers in Los Angeles.

VOX at Cumulus features 910 apartment and townhome units, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plants. The property also offers 100,000 square feet of retail space anchored by a Whole Foods Market.

The project development team also included TCA Architects (architects), DCI (structural engineering), AMPAM (plumbing), PSOMAS (civil), DFDA (mechanical), Seal Electric (electrical) and MLA (landscaping).