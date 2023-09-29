Friday, September 29, 2023
Forge at Alloy in Los Angeles’ Art District will feature 127,456 square feet of creative office space, 18,000 square feet of retail space and a 35-story, 475-unit residential building.
Carmel Properties Plans 1 MSF Forge at Alloy Mixed-Use Project in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Carmel Properties has announced plans for Forge at Alloy, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use property at 530 Mateo St. in Los Angeles’ Art District.

The developer has retained Mike Condon Jr., Brittany Winn, McKenna Gaskill, Pete Collins and Steven Marcussen of Cushman & Wakefield to lead leasing effort for the project, which is slated for completion in third-quarter 2024.

Forge at Alloy will consist of a six-story, Class A building featuring 127,456 square feet of creative office space and 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, outdoor space with seating and lounge areas, a rooftop deck and three levels of parking. The second building will be a 35-story, 475-unit residential tower.

The office and residential components will be connected via a pedestrian and retail paseo, formerly a rail spur, between Mateo Street and Santa Fe Avenue. The paseo will house year-round activities and attractions, including public art installations, outdoor concerts, movies and other special events.

