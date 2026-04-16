Thursday, April 16, 2026
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The Mill’s tenant roster includes Indochino, Hermitage Kitchen Gallery, Gordo’s Taqueria and BC Block Fitness.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Carmichael Capital Acquires 22,802 SF Adaptive Reuse Retail Property in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Carmichael Capital LLC, a locally based real estate investment firm founded by Taylor Camp, has acquired The Mill, a 22,802-square-foot adaptive reuse retail property located at 515 Merritt Ave. in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. SomeraRoad, an active mixed-use development firm in the Nashville market, sold the property for an undisclosed price.

The Mill’s tenant roster comprises retail and restaurant concepts including Indochino, Hermitage Kitchen Gallery, Gordo’s Taqueria and BC Block Fitness. Kipper Worthington of Cushman & Wakefield handles the leasing assignment at The Mill, which is the second acquisition in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood for Carmichael Capital.

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