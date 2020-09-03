REBusinessOnline

Carnegie Capital Arranges $11.5M Refinancing Loan for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Oklahoma

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Seniors Housing, Texas

OKLAHOMA — Carnegie Capital has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing for three skilled nursing facilities totaling 330 licensed beds in southern-central Oklahoma. The borrower is a local owner-operator, and the lender is an Arkansas-based regional bank. J.D. Stettin of Carnegie Capital arranged the loan, which features a fixed 3.99 percent interest rate for five years. The names of the facilities were not disclosed.

