Carnegie Capital Arranges $11.5M Refinancing Loan for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — Carnegie Capital has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the refinancing for three skilled nursing facilities totaling 330 licensed beds in southern-central Oklahoma. The borrower is a local owner-operator, and the lender is an Arkansas-based regional bank. J.D. Stettin of Carnegie Capital arranged the loan, which features a fixed 3.99 percent interest rate for five years. The names of the facilities were not disclosed.