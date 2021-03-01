CarOffer Signs 60,000 SF Office Sublease in Metro Dallas

ADDISON, TEXAS — CarOffer, an online automotive trade platform, has signed a 60,000-square-foot office sublease at 15601 Dallas Parkway in the northern suburb of Addison. CarOffer, which is subleasing the space from date center services provider Cyxtera Technologies, is relocating and expanding from a 27,000-square-foot space in Plano. Clay Vaughn and Preston Lynn of CBRE represented CarOffer in the lease negotiations. Brian Brooks and Brian Brtalik of Foundry Commercial represented Cyxtera. Chris Taylor with Cushman & Wakefield and Trey Smith with CBRE represented the undisclosed owner of the building.