Carolina Beverage Group Signs 292,716 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Fort Worth

With its latest expansion at Alliance Center North in Fort Worth, Carolina Beverage Group now has a footprint of nearly 700,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Carolina Beverage Group, which provides manufacturing, packaging and distribution services for the beverage industry has signed a 292,716-square-foot industrial lease expansion at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. The tenant has occupied space at AllianceTexas for nearly a decade and now has a total footprint of 695,124 square feet. Carolina Beverage Group’s new space features 36-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck court depths and ample trailer parking.