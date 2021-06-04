REBusinessOnline

Carpenter & Co. Completes 61-Story Hotel, Residential Tower in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

The Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences One Dalton Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood consists of 160 for-sale condos, 215 hotel rooms and three food and beverage concepts.

BOSTON — Locally based developer Carpenter & Co. has completed the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences One Dalton Street, a 61-story tower located in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Designed by Pei Cobb Freed and Cambridge Seven Associates, the building consists of 160 for-sale private residences that are situated atop 215 hotel rooms. Residential units include one-bedroom homes and duplex penthouses. Residents and guests have access to shared amenities such as a lounge, an indoor pool, fitness center, spa, yoga and Pilates studios, golf simulator room with a wet bar, theater and performance room, meeting facilities and a pet washing station. The building also houses three food and beverage concepts, including contemporary Japanese restaurant Zuma, craft cocktail bar Trifecta and One + One, a concept managed by Four Seasons.

