Carr Properties Acquires 419,785 SF Office Building in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Washington, D.C.-based Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress, a 419,785-square-foot office building in downtown Austin. The building is situated on a one-acre site at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street and was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Google and law firm Jackson Walker. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center and an onsite bank branch. Carr Properties plans to renovate the building. The seller was not disclosed.