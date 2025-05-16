Carr Properties Receives Site Plan Approval for Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Metro D.C.

CLARENDON, VA. — Carr Properties has received site plan approval for the redevelopment of 3033 Wilson Blvd. in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Clarendon. Situated across from the Clarendon Metro Station, the former 160,000-square-foot office building will be transformed into a 309-unit multifamily complex with 6,000 square feet of ground level retail space. Carr Properties will participate in Arlington’s Green Building Incentive Program while also aiming for LEED Gold certification for 3033 Wilson.

Architecture firm SK+I and interior design firm Edit Lab by Streetsense will design the redeveloped property, which will include a fitness center, coworking lounge, rooftop pool deck, clubroom, landscaped courtyard and 324 underground parking spaces with 13 electric vehicle charging stations. The project team also includes landscape architect ParkerRodriguez, civil engineer Bohler DC and McGuireWoods as land-use counsel.

3033 Wilson is anticipated to break ground in early 2026, with completion slated for 2027.