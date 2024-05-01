Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Carrier Enterprise Signs 78,000 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Carrier Enterprise has signed a 78,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The distributor of HVAC parts and systems will occupy the entirety of the newly constructed building at 30 Duke Road, which is located within the 650,000-square-foot Rutgers Industrial Center development. Chuck Fern, Jason Barton and Jack Winge of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Dan Johnsen, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.

