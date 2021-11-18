Carroll Sells 1,263-Unit Southeastern Multifamily Portfolio to Greystar

Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit property, is located at 175 Carriage Club Drive in Mooresville, N.C. The property, which was rebranded to Avana Landing, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit range of 759 to 1,188 square feet.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Carroll Co. has sold a four-property, 1,263-unit multifamily portfolio located across four Southeastern states: Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. Charleston-based Greystar purchased the property for an undisclosed amount. Shea Campbell, Colleen Hendrix and Ashish Cholia of CBRE represented Carroll in the transaction. Nate Sittema and Kristen Reilley of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Charlotte represented the borrower, a subsidiary of Greystar.

One of the portfolio’s properties is Edgewater Plantation, a 360-unit property located at 100 Eighty Oak Ave. in Mount Pleasant, S.C. The property was recently rebranded to Avana Long Point. Built in 2001, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with unit features such as in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and patios/decks. Community amenities include a pool, laundry facility, playground, fitness center and a business center.

Another one of the properties is Arium South Oaks, which was rebranded to Avana South Oaks. The 323-unit property is located at 100 Antioch Pike in Nashville, and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 742 to 1,660 square feet. The units feature walk-in closets, balconies/patios and washer/dryer hookups. Community amenities include a tennis court, playground, fitness center, clubhouse and a business center.

Next, Arium Cumberland, a 312-unit property, is located at 1818 Wood Hollow Court in Marietta, Ga. The property was rebranded to Avana Powers Ferry, and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite countertops and washer and dryer hookups.

