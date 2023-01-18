REBusinessOnline

CarSquad Opens 21,000 SF Dealership in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — CarSquad, a sister brand of Florida-based preowned car dealership Off Lease Only, has opened a 21,000-square-foot lot at the northwest corner of I-10 and U.S. Highway 99 in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The dealership houses an array of cars, trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles and also features kiosks on the sales floor. CarSquad built the facility but leased the land from Smithco. CBRE negotiated the ground lease.

