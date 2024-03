DALLAS — Accounting firm Carter & Co. has signed a 7,205-square-foot office lease renewal in North Dallas. The company renewed a year before the expiration of its lease at Highland Park West, a 51,847-square-foot complex that is now 96 percent leased. Jared Laake and Richmond Collinsworth of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Bill Zei of McLeod-Zei Inc. represented the tenant.