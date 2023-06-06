Carter Exchange Fund Management Sells Station at Poplar Tent Apartments in Metro Charlotte for $74.7M

CONCORD, N.C. — Carter Exchange Fund Management Co., a subsidiary of Carter Funds LLC, has sold Station at Poplar Tent, an apartment community located at 50 Poplar Station Circle NW in Concord, roughly 25 miles northeast of Charlotte. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $74.7 million. Carter Exchange owned the community for nearly three years, during which time the company completed renovations including the addition of parcel lockers to the clubhouse, upgrades to flooring and expanded amenities and increased average monthly rents on occupied units by 25.2 percent. The property averaged 94.9 percent occupancy during Carter Exchange’s ownership.