Creekside at The Grounds will feature a clubhouse with study rooms and a fitness center, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, kitchen and entertainment area.
Carter, Front Street Break Ground on 521-Bed Student Housing Development Near Wake Forest University

by John Nelson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A joint venture between Carter and Front Street Capital has broken ground on Creekside at The Grounds, a 521-bed student housing development located near the Wake Forest University campus in Winston-Salem. The community will be part of Phase I of The Grounds, a 100-acre mixed-use project under development by the partnership. The $215 million first phase of construction is also set to include an office building and a retail village.

Creekside at the Grounds will offer 229 fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. The community will also feature a clubhouse with study rooms and a fitness center, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, kitchen and entertainment area. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2027.

The design-build team includes The Preston Partnership (architect), Brasfield & Gorrie (general contractor) and Stimmel Associates (engineer of record). Carter and Front Street Capital’s financial partners on Creekside are Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Truist Financial Corp.

