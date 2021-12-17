Carter Funds Purchases Apartment Community in Germantown, Maryland for $103M

GERMANTOWN, MD.— An affiliate of The Carter Funds has purchased The Park at Kingsview Village Apartments, a 326-unit, Class A multifamily community in Germantown. Washington, D.C.-based PRP LLC sold the property for $103 million.

Built in 2001, the Park at Kingsview features 12 three- and four-story buildings totaling 343,980 square feet with an average unit size of 1,055 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, business center and a children’s playroom. In addition, the property offers walking, jogging and biking trails, tennis courts, playgrounds, a picnic pavilion and a dog park.

The property is situated close to the Kingsview Village Shopping Center, a Giant Food-anchored neighborhood shopping center. The property is also located within a mile of the Germantown Soccerplex and the Germantown Indoor Swim Center. Major employers in the vicinity include the National Institutes of Health, the US Food and Drug Administration, Marriott International and Lockheed Martin.

PRP implemented $3.5 million in renovations at the property that included a completely revamped clubhouse and pool area, as well as in-unit renovations featuring new kitchens, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops, new lighting, new bathrooms and wide plank flooring.