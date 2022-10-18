REBusinessOnline

Carter, Hunt Cos. to Build 22-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Lakeland, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

Phase I of the 22-acre mixed-use project in Lakeland, Fla., will comprise 300 multifamily units and more than 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

LAKELAND, FLA. — Atlanta-based Carter has partnered with El Paso, Texas-based Hunt Cos. Inc. to build a mixed-use development in Lakeland’s west downtown district. Carter recently closed on the purchase of the 22-acre site, which fronts Lake Wire and is proximate to the new 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park and RP Funding Center. Situated within an opportunity zone, the project will be built in two phases, the first phase of which will include 300 multifamily units and more than 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group assisted Carter in arranging the construction financing for the project through Citizens Bank. David Bunch and Lisa Parks Abberger of Hauger-Bunch Inc. represented the undisclosed seller in the land transaction.

