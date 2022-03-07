REBusinessOnline

Carter Multifamily Acquires Adrian on Riverside Apartments in Macon, Georgia for $41.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

MACON, GA. — Carter Multifamily has acquired Adrian on Riverside, a 224-unit apartment community in Macon. The undisclosed seller sold the property for $41.1 million.

Built in two phases in 2003 and 2009, Adrian on Riverside is located on 32.5 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 850 to 1,438 square feet. Unit features include washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, garden tubs and marble top vanities in the bathrooms. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, grill and sundeck, playground, game room and a movie theater. Located at 5243 Riverside Drive, the property is situated 14.8 miles from the Macon Downtown Airport and 8.9 miles from Mercer University.

Carter Multifamily intends to renovate the property, including implementing institutionally based property management best practices, upgrades to community amenities, interior unit renovations and exterior plant improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  