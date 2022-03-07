Carter Multifamily Acquires Adrian on Riverside Apartments in Macon, Georgia for $41.1M

MACON, GA. — Carter Multifamily has acquired Adrian on Riverside, a 224-unit apartment community in Macon. The undisclosed seller sold the property for $41.1 million.

Built in two phases in 2003 and 2009, Adrian on Riverside is located on 32.5 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a unit size range of 850 to 1,438 square feet. Unit features include washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, garden tubs and marble top vanities in the bathrooms. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, grill and sundeck, playground, game room and a movie theater. Located at 5243 Riverside Drive, the property is situated 14.8 miles from the Macon Downtown Airport and 8.9 miles from Mercer University.

Carter Multifamily intends to renovate the property, including implementing institutionally based property management best practices, upgrades to community amenities, interior unit renovations and exterior plant improvements.