The Mode at Melbourne comprises 166 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Carter Multifamily Acquires Apartment Community in Melbourne, Florida for $37.7M

by John Nelson

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Carter Multifamily, a Carter Funds company, has acquired Mode at Melbourne, a 166-unit garden-style multifamily community on Florida’s Space Coast, for $37.7 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Originally built in 2020, Mode at Melbourne spans approximately 218,592 rentable square feet and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 1,219 square feet to 1,853 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style pool and sundeck, fitness center, resident clubroom, playground, electric vehicle charging stations, car care center, dog park and select units with water views.

Carter Multifamily plans to renovate the property with interior and exterior upgrades, operational efficiency improvements and a revitalization of branding. Allegiant-Carter Management, the in-house property manager of Carter Funds, will oversee day-to-day operations at Mode at Melbourne.

