Carter Multifamily Acquires Apartment Community Near Jackson, Mississippi for $26.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast

RIDGELAND, MISS. — Carter Multifamily has acquired The Gables, a 168-unit apartment community in suburban Jackson, for approximately $26.6 million. The property is located just north of downtown Jackson and approximately two miles off Interstate 55 in the suburb of Ridgeland. The seller was not disclosed.

The Gables features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplan options. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, gated entry, detached garages, outdoor grilling areas, fitness center and an onsite laundry facility.

The buyer intends to enchance the community’s amenity package and complete interior and exterior upgrades. Carter Multifamily is private, value-add multifamily investment firm based in Tampa.