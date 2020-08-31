Carter Multifamily Acquires Apartment Complex in Metro Birmingham for $26.7M

Communal amenities at Summerchase at Riverchase include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, a fitness center, tennis courts and two dog parks.

HOOVER, ALA. — Carter Multifamily has acquired Summerchase at Riverchase, a 240-unit apartment complex in Hoover for $26.7 million. The asset comprises 16 two-story buildings spanning 24.7 acres. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, fitness center, tennis courts and two dog parks. The complex is located at 100 Summerchase Drive, 15 miles south of downtown Birmingham. The Birmingham-based buyer plans to upgrade the amenities package, as well as renovate unit interiors and exteriors. Further details and timeline of the renovations were not disclosed. The seller was also not disclosed.