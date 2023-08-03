Thursday, August 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Mode at Ballast Point features a resort-style pool, private lake and park, onsite pet park and proximity to a waterfront walking/biking path along Bayshore Boulevard.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Carter Multifamily Acquires Tampa Apartment Community for $57.5M

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Carter Multifamily, a division of locally based Carter Funds, has purchased Mode at Ballast Point, a 276-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 6306 S. MacDill Ave. in Tampa. The undisclosed seller sold the property, formerly known as Solis at Ballast Point, for $57.5 million. Situated on 21.5 acres near MacDill Air Force Base, the community features a resort-style pool, private lake and park, onsite pet park and proximity to a waterfront walking/biking path along Bayshore Boulevard. Carter Multifamily plans to execute capital improvements at the property that will include operational improvements, upgrades to amenities, renovations to interiors and exterior building improvements.

You may also like

Brook Farm Group to Develop 388-Unit Apartment Community...

JLL Brokers Sale of 120,031 SF Courthouse Square...

Automotive Firm Signs 101,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Colliers Arranges Sales of Two Retail Strip Centers...

Westwood Financial Acquires 120,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 110-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 78-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Greystone Provides $25.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Seniors Housing...

Pacific Urban Acquires 222-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro...