Carter Multifamily Acquires Tampa Apartment Community for $57.5M

TAMPA, FLA. — Carter Multifamily, a division of locally based Carter Funds, has purchased Mode at Ballast Point, a 276-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 6306 S. MacDill Ave. in Tampa. The undisclosed seller sold the property, formerly known as Solis at Ballast Point, for $57.5 million. Situated on 21.5 acres near MacDill Air Force Base, the community features a resort-style pool, private lake and park, onsite pet park and proximity to a waterfront walking/biking path along Bayshore Boulevard. Carter Multifamily plans to execute capital improvements at the property that will include operational improvements, upgrades to amenities, renovations to interiors and exterior building improvements.