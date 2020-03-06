Carter Sells 23-Story High-Rise Apartment Community in Downtown Tampa to Blaze Partners

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Atlanta-based Carter has sold Nine15 Apartments, a 23-story, 362-unit community in downtown Tampa. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a 3,500-square-foot fitness center, sky lounge, pool, business center, clubhouse, car charging stations and 9,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Nine15 is situated on one acre within the Arts and Entertainment District, two blocks from the Tampa Riverwalk. Carter delivered the community in 2017. Walker & Dunlop represented the seller in the transaction. Charleston-based Blaze Partners LLC acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.