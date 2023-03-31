Carter to Build Two Apartment Communities in Atlanta, Charlotte

ATLANTA AND CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carter has plans to develop two apartment communities in Atlanta and Charlotte under its Story brand. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged construction financing through Truist for Story Mt. Zion on Atlanta’s south side and South State Bank for Story University North on Charlotte’s north side. The projects represent the sixth and seventh Story communities that Carter is developing in the Southeast. Summit Contracting Group is developing both properties, which will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and comprise 300 to 330 apartments. The construction timelines for the communities were not disclosed.