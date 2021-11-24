REBusinessOnline

Carvana-Occupied Facility in Ohio Trades Hands for $6.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

The property spans 8,408 square feet and is visible from I-271.

WARRENSVILLE, OHIO — A Costa Rica-based private investor has purchased a facility occupied by car sales company Carvana in Warrensville, about 15 miles southeast of Cleveland. The sales price was $6.7 million. Located at 4070 Interchange Corporate Center Road, the 8,408-square-foot property was constructed in 2017. Michael Shover and Matthew Gorman of CBRE represented the buyer. There were 17 years remaining on Carvana’s lease at the time of sale. The seller was undisclosed.

