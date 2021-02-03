Casa Hotels Group Purchases Eva Hotel in Miami Beach for $8.1M

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — An affiliate of Casa Hotels Group has purchased a 30-room hotel in Miami Beach known as the Eva Hotel. CBRE facilitated the $8.1 million sale of the property, which features a fast-casual restaurant and covered parking. Natalie Castillo and Joshua Beene of CBRE represented the seller, Lender West LLC, in the transaction.

The Eva Hotel is located at 1506 Collins Ave., between the shopping and entertainment enclaves of Lincoln Road and Española Way and just across the street from the northernmost point of Ocean Drive. The property is situated a half-block from the beach and five miles away from Miami International Airport. The Eva Hotel was originally built in 1962 and last renovated in 2016. The Casa Hotels Group plans to renovate the property before reopening in 2022.