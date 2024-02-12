Casa Komos Brands Group Signs 10,268 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Union Square

NEW YORK CITY — Tequila maker Casa Komos Brands Group has signed a 10-year, 10,268-square-foot office lease at 853 Broadway in Manhattan’s Union Square area. The 21-story, 157,000-square-foot building recently underwent a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program. Ryan Alexander, Ross Zimbalist, Jared Isaacson and Jeff Frenkel of CBRE represented Casa Komos in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener, Rob Fisher and Henry Korzec represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.