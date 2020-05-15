REBusinessOnline

Casa Underway on 26-Unit Senior Living Community in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, MASS. — Massachusetts-based Casa Builders and Developers is underway on construction of Wyman Farms, a 26-unit senior living community in Shrewsbury, an eastern suburb of Worcester. The property will feature 13 duplex-style residences with two bedrooms each that will be restricted to residents age 55 and older. The property is located near UMass Memorial Medical Center University Campus, multiple golf courses and retailers such as Wegmans, Walmart and Whole Foods Market. The project is slated for completion in 2022.

