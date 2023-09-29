Friday, September 29, 2023
The 150-acre site in Longview, Wash., is permitted to accommodate up to 2 million square feet of industrial product.
Cascade Civil Development Buys 150 Acres in Southern Washington for Industrial Development

by Amy Works

LONGVIEW, WASH. — Oregon-based Cascade Civil Development has acquired a 150-acre industrial development site in Longview.

The property is near the Port of Longview on the Interstate 5 corridor, approximately 55 miles north of Portland, Ore. Weyerhaeuser sold the site for an undisclosed price.

Aaron Watt, Keegan Clay and Michael Flynn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Additionally, the trio was retained to handle leasing and disposition services for the future development.

While official plans for the site have not been announced, the buyer has all permits in place for mass grading to bring the site to shovel-ready condition. The property has the capability to accommodate nearly 2 million square feet of industrial product. Additionally, the site is rail served with high-capacity utility infrastructure.

