Cascade RCL Sells The Cascade Building Industrial Asset in Bonney Lake, Washington for $41M

BONNEY LAKE, WASH. — Cascade RCL LLC has completed the disposition of The Cascade Building, a 10.3-acre industrial park at 9713 233rd Ave. East within Eastown Jobs Center in Bonney Lake, east of Tacoma. Walter E. Nelson Co. acquired the asset for $41 million.

The buyer, a privately owned supplier and manufacturer of facility cleaning supplies and equipment, is relocating to the 184,000-square-foot property from its current location in Auburn, Wash. The Class A, tilt-up industrial building features modern amenities in a campus-like setting.

Matt McLennan and Kraig Heeter of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.