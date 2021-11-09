REBusinessOnline

Casey Development Underway on 321-Unit Tacara at Dove Creek Apartments in West San Antonio

Tacara-at-Dove-Creek-San-Antonio

Tacara at Dove Creek in San Antonio is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based firm Casey Development is underway on construction of Tacara at Dove Creek, a 321-unit apartment community that will be located just outside Loop 1604 on the west side of San Antonio. Units will be available in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will feature granite or quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and a demonstration kitchen. Brent Crawford, David Aaronson and Frances Rogers of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2022. The loan carried a five-year term and 36 months of interest-only payments.

