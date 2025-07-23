Casino Queen Marquette in Iowa to Rebrand as Bally’s Marquette, Undergo $21M Transformation

MARQUETTE, IOWA — Casino Queen Marquette will be renamed Bally’s Marquette as part of its move to a newly developed permanent landside facility, set to open in early 2026. The name change will coincide with a $21 million transformation project, which includes relocating the gaming floor ashore and introducing new dining, gaming and entertainment experiences. The rebrand follows Bally’s Corp.’s acquisition of The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., the regional gaming company that owns Casino Queen Marquette. The merger was completed in early 2025. The long-standing Mississippi River casino has operated aboard a riverboat for more than 30 years. The transformation into Bally’s Marquette will create nearly 80 new jobs.