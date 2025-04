ROCKAWAY, N.J. — Casio America has signed a 21,338-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Rockaway. The U.S. subsidiary of the Japanese electronics manufacturer is taking space on the third floor of The Mark, a seven-story, 237,087-square-foot building that was recently renovated. Chris Conklin, Dan Spero and Maria Rubert of JLL represented the landlord, Northbridge Capital, in the lease negotiations. Naoki Yamaguchi of Relo Redac Inc. represented the tenant.