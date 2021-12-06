Casoro Group Sells Five Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,070 Units in Dallas-Fort Worth

Pictured is River Oaks, a 180-unit community in the southern Dallas suburb of Wylie and one of five properties recently sold by Casoro Group.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin-based investment firm Casoro Group has sold five multifamily properties totaling 1,070 units that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The 216-unit Mariposa Villas and the 332-unit Vistas at Pinnacle Park were both constructed in 2003 and are located in Dallas. The 198-unit Huntington Ridge was built in 2007 in the southern suburb of DeSoto, and the 180-unit River Oaks is located in nearby Wylie and was built in 2002. Rounding out the portfolio is Savoy of Garland, located northeast of Dallas, which totals 144-units and was built in 2008. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.