Caspers Co. Buys Current Hotel in Tampa for $85M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — Current Rocky Point LLC, an affiliate of Tampa-based Caspers Co., has acquired The Current Hotel, an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott in Tampa. The price was $85 million.

Dave Weymer, Michael Weinberg, Preston Reid and Wyatt Krapf of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller, Rocky Point Holdings LLC, in the transaction. American Momentum Bank provided a $55 million loan to the buyer.

Built in 2019, The Current Hotel features 180 rooms, the Julian Restaurant, Rox Rooftop Bar and a lobby bar. The hotel property also includes a private beach, infinity pool and waterfront views from every guestroom.

Located at 2545 N. Rocky Point Drive, the hotel is 4.8 miles from the Tampa International Airport, 0.5 miles from East Tampa Beach and 15 miles from Clearwater. The property is also situated near restaurants such as Whiskey Joe’s Bar & Grill and Oystercatchers.