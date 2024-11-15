Castle & Cooke Obtains $140M in Financing for Crossings at Corona Retail Power Center in California

CORONA, CALIF. — Castle & Cooke has received $140 million in financing for Crossings at Corona, a Class A retail power center in Corona. John Marshall, Spencer Seibring and Nick Englhard of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory arranged the balance sheet loan through Deutsche Bank AG for the borrower.

Completed in 2005, Crossings at Corona offers 833,995 square feet of retail space. The retail and entertainment destination shopping center is shadow anchored by Target and includes sub-anchors Marshalls, Kohl’s, HomeGoods, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Burlington, Edward’s Theatre and other national retail and restaurant tenants.