Castle Lanterra Acquires 160-Unit Active Adult Community in Bonita Springs, Florida

Diamond Oaks Village is an age-restricted residential community for households with members age 55 years or older.

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Castle Lanterra has acquired Diamond Oaks Village, a 160-unit seniors housing community in Bonita Springs. Built in 2017 by the United Group of Cos., Diamond Oaks Village is an age-restricted residential community for households with members age 55 years or older.

Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of JLL represented the seller, The United Group of Cos. Inc., in the sale. In addition, Allison Holland of JLL worked on behalf of the buyer to secure a three-year, floating-rate loan through Square Mile Capital Management. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

The gated community offers one- and two-bedroom units averaging 1,036 square feet. Unit amenities include open-floor concept living spaces, full kitchens with granite counters, in-unit washers and dryers and screened-in private balconies. Community amenities include a covered parking garage, fitness center, outdoor pool and spa, dog park, putting green and bistro, bar and a pub.

Located with easy access to Highway 41 and Interstate 75, Diamond Oaks Village is close to the North Naples Hospital, NCH Bonita Emergency Room and Lee Health’s Coconut Point hospital complex.