REBusinessOnline

Castle Lanterra Active Adult Acquires Reserve at Lakeside in Newburgh, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Castle Lanterra Active Adult, a division of Castle Lanterra, has acquired Reserve at Lakeside, a newly constructed active adult apartment complex in Newburgh. The community consists of one-bedroom units and two-bedroom apartments. Blue Foundry Bank provided acquisition financing. The seller, price and number of units were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  