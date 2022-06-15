Castle Lanterra Active Adult Acquires Reserve at Lakeside in Newburgh, New York

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Castle Lanterra Active Adult, a division of Castle Lanterra, has acquired Reserve at Lakeside, a newly constructed active adult apartment complex in Newburgh. The community consists of one-bedroom units and two-bedroom apartments. Blue Foundry Bank provided acquisition financing. The seller, price and number of units were not disclosed.