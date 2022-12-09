Castle Lanterra Buys 120-Unit Active Adult Community in Tomball, Texas

Laurel at Vintage Park in Tomball totals 120 units. The property was built in 2014.

TOMBALL, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties has purchased Laurel at Vintage Park, a 120-unit active adult community located in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. Built on 5.5 acres in 2014, Laurel at Vintage Park features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse and a fitness center. John Sweeny, Aron Will, Scott Bray, Garrett Sacco, Clint Duncan, Matthew Phillips, Jock Naponic and Nolan Mainguy of CBRE represented the seller, Coastal Ridge, in the deal.