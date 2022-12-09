REBusinessOnline

Castle Lanterra Buys 120-Unit Active Adult Community in Tomball, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Laurel at Vintage Park in Tomball totals 120 units. The property was built in 2014.

TOMBALL, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties has purchased Laurel at Vintage Park, a 120-unit active adult community located in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. Built on 5.5 acres in 2014, Laurel at Vintage Park features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse and a fitness center. John Sweeny, Aron Will, Scott Bray, Garrett Sacco, Clint Duncan, Matthew Phillips, Jock Naponic and Nolan Mainguy of CBRE represented the seller, Coastal Ridge, in the deal.

